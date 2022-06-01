ST. LOUIS — The Holy Smokers will help the community celebrate Juneteenth. Pitmaster Phil Cooper shows us how he will keep block partiers fueled up to celebrate Black History. New Horizons United Methodist Church Pastor Ivan James previews the other events at the block party. Juneteenth is short for June 19, 1865, when Black slaves in Galveston, Tx. learned the Emancipation Proclamation freed them more than two years before.

