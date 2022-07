ST. LOUIS – The Stroke Across America rolls through St. Louis Wednesday, July 20.

Stroke survivor Kathleen Howard leads ABC Brigade to make others aware of stroke symptoms and recovery resources. She previewed the ride when it comes through South St. Louis.

Stroke Across America

Wednesday, July 20th

6 – 8 p.m.

Tower Grove Park

Sons of Rest Pavillion

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://strokeonward.org/stroke-across-america-saam/stlouis/