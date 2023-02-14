ST. LOUIS – The owners of Complete RV & Car Repair honor first responders by dedicating their vintage fire engine, Big Red, to leaders of the St. Louis Backstoppers.
Backstoppers helps with expenses for the families of fallen first responders. Complete owners Bob Barks and his daughter Kim will donate Big Red to Backstoppers Executive Director Ron Battelle and Jim Silvernail, chief of the Kirkwood Fire Department. Silvernail’s father, Jim, Sr., passed away in 2018. He served on the board of Backstoppers.
Big Red
Frenchtown Mardi Gras
Saturday, February 18
11:00 a.m. CST
Second Street
St. Charles, MO
https://www.stcharlescitymo.gov/1018/Mardi-Gras-Parade-and-After-Party
Complete Car & RV Repair Center
3309 New Town Blvd.
St. Charles, MO 63301
https://completestl-rv.com/