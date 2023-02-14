ST. LOUIS – The owners of Complete RV & Car Repair honor first responders by dedicating their vintage fire engine, Big Red, to leaders of the St. Louis Backstoppers.

Backstoppers helps with expenses for the families of fallen first responders. Complete owners Bob Barks and his daughter Kim will donate Big Red to Backstoppers Executive Director Ron Battelle and Jim Silvernail, chief of the Kirkwood Fire Department. Silvernail’s father, Jim, Sr., passed away in 2018. He served on the board of Backstoppers.

Big Red

Frenchtown Mardi Gras

Saturday, February 18

11:00 a.m. CST

Second Street

St. Charles, MO

https://www.stcharlescitymo.gov/1018/Mardi-Gras-Parade-and-After-Party

Complete Car & RV Repair Center

3309 New Town Blvd.

St. Charles, MO 63301

https://completestl-rv.com/