ST. LOUIS – The Build My Future St. Louis Chapter wants to feed the construction-industry pipeline with an interactive career fair on Wednesday, April 20. The Associated Builders and Contractors group estimates the industry will need 650,000 additional workers in 2022. That is on top of hiring plans for the year. However, Build My Future STL says the pipeline for these new workers is dwindling and student interest is waning. Build My Future will open that pipeline with a career day. Organizers will have hands-on demonstrations and virtual-reality simulations.

Construction Career Day

Build My Future STL

Wednesday, April 20

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

St. Charles Family Arena

https://www.buildmyfuturestl.com/