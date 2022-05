ST. LOUIS — Continuity STL will have a workshop for aspiring video producers.

Jacob Kurtz owns JBK Productions. He will be one of the instructors at the Set Basics Workshop. He explains how students will learn about video production sets, set etiquette, and how to get work on a set.

Set Basics Workshop

Saturday, June 11

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CDT

Spot Content Studio

5550 Fyler Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63139

http://www.continuitystl.org/setbasicworkshop