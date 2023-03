ST. LOUIS – Core Mobile Physical Therapy brings recovery home.

Dr. Marjorie Bennett is a physical therapist. She offers a mobile clinic. She also recently opened a location in Weldon Spring, Missouri.

She offers several services, including pelvic floor physical therapy. She uses the Soft Wave technology to help patients regain and maximize their range of motion.

Core Mobile Physical Therapy

1043 Wolfrum Rd.

Weldon Spring, MO 63304

http://www.coremobilept.com