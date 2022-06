ST. LOUIS – Seed St. Louis is one of several local organizations recommended by U.S. Congresswoman of Missouri Cori Bush to receive federal funding.

Funding must first be approved by Congress. Until then, the group continues its mission of teaching the community how to grow their own food.

Staying Cool in the Garden and Orchard

Webinar

Thursday, June 23

6 p.m. CDT

Click here for registration