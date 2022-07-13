ST. LOUIS – It’s a beautiful and a rare sight to see, but man does it stink.

We’re talking about Luna the Corpse Flower. The corpse flower is named Luna because it is the garden’s 12th to bloom. There are twelve lunar cycles. Coincidentally, the flower bloomed on the 12th at around 5 p.m. The peak smell happened Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning, people started lining up at around 5 a.m. The garden is open until 5 p.m. for regular visitors. Wednesday, July 13 is the last chance to see Luna before she closes back up.

FOX 2’s Blair Ledet didn’t want to miss it as she spoke with Horticulturist Emily Colletti about the flower.

For more information on the flower, click here.