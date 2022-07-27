ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, August 2 is the Missouri Primary.

Wednesday morning, Katherine Pinner joined us. She is a republican candidate for St. Louis county executive. Last week, the two democratic candidates joined us, and Tuesday, republican Shamed Dogan was here.

Pinner is a former author and a newcomer in politics. She spoke about what’s the single most important problem in St. Louis county. She also detailed her upbringing growing up in south St. Louis city where she attended Lindbergh High School.

For more information about the four objectives Pinner will have if elected as county executive, please visit KMPinner.com.