Couple writes ‘Deciding to Love’ to help others with their relationships

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic has strained marriages and made dating more difficult. Raine and Patrick Howard wrote, “Deciding to Love.” The married couple had tips for married couples and singles. For more information, visit RealLoveExist.com.
by: Associated PressPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic has strained marriages and made dating more difficult. Raine and Patrick Howard wrote, “Deciding to Love.” The married couple had tips for married couples and singles. For more information, visit RealLoveExist.com.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.