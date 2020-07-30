Couple writes ‘Deciding to Love’ to help others with their relationships

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This week, the "Own Your Now" Facebook Show features local educators. Host and therapist Tracie Berry-McGhee joined us with her son, and college scholar-athlete, Nate. They talked about this week's guests and the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has cast on fall-semester plans.

The "Own Your Now" Facebook Show streams weekdays at 8:30 a.m. CDT. Check out SoulFlowerSista.com.