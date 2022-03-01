ST. LOUIS, Mo. – COVID-19 could be associated with new cases of type-two diabetes. This is according to another new study digging into the developments and effects of COVID-19 diagnoses. You can find the study in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications.
COVID-19 may be associated with new cases of type-two diabetes
