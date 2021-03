ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has shut down most live performances, and for comedian Michael Yo, it almost shut him down for good. He contracted COVID in March 2020, spent 8 days in the ICU and almost died, but he recovered and now he is back.

Fans can catch Yo on Sirius Satelite Radio, on network TV with Wendy Williams, on his Morning Yo podcast, and now he can be seen in person during four shows this weekend at the Funny Bone at Westport Plaza.

