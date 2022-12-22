ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louisans are preparing for the winter storm coming in, but some Parkway students are preparing in a much different way.

Kids at Craig Elementary School did not want to leave the weather to chance. Instead, they have some fun superstitious traditions to ensure they got a snow day on Thursday, December 22.

“I’m hoping for a lot of snow, like a lot, so I will not have to go to school at all,” said 5th grader, Jeremiah St. John. “I want to stay in my bed and go to sleep.”

Jeremiah as well as other students shared they have a list of odd traditions to make sure they get the day off.

“We usually flush ice cubes down the toilet, and we usually do about five every year,” 5th grader, Hayden Jeffery explained. “But then my mom is always like is it going to get clogged?”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kids also said they put white crowns on their window sills or put oranges in the fridge. Student Olivia Thompson revealed that she even does superstitions while she sleeps.

“I put a silver spoon under my pillow and put a white crown or colored pencil next to my window,” Thompson explained.

If those superstitions work, kids could get the day off. Hayden shared that Parkway usually sends an email or text message to parents to alert students on the good news. Many students said they would spend the day either sledding, sleeping, or making snowmen. Even principals like David Duckworth get excited for snow days.

“Luckily, the Parkway School District principals also get the day off to spend with their kids to go sledding and have fun,” Duckworth detailed.

However, for 9-year-old Aiden Dubro, he wants to be a weatherman one day – so he isn’t relying on superstition but science. He even shared his winter forecast with FOX 2.

“St. Louis – your forecast is Thursday. There’s 80% chance of sleet and snow between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. counting to 2 to 2.2 inches in total of the storm itself,” Aiden described.

Aiden also shared that he would love to be a FOX 2 News meteorologist one day, but for now, will be enjoying his day off school.

Parkway School District announced Wednesday night they would give a snow day Thursday to all students, so there’s a high chance those superstitions worked.