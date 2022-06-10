ST. LOUIS – Together Credit Union celebrated the 2022 graduating class with several local students winning the Vince Jacknewitz Scholarship.

Director of Community Outreach at Together Credit Union Kelly Guenther gave a history lesson on the scholarship fund.

Garrett Carr graduated from homeschool and will attend St. Louis Community College. Kaitlyn Finnegan graduated from Cor Jesu Academy and will attend Maryville University. Makenna Lane graduated from Windsor High School and will attend Missouri State University.

The students shared their future plans. They took a look at a unique application essay from Audrey Manalang, who graduated from Nerinx Hall High School and will attend Grand Canyon University.

