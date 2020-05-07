Crisis Aid to hold 2,000-family giveaway Saturday

ST. LOUIS – One in five Americans is out of work due to the pandemic and area food pantries report a massive increase in need. This has gotten the attention of an international aid group that is based in St. Louis.

Pat Bradley, Co-founder of Crisis Aid International joined Fox 2 to discuss the driving force behind their food drive this Saturday.

Food Disturbituon

Saturday, May 9

12 PM – 3 PM

O’Fallon Park Recreation Center

For more information or to volunteer call (314) 487-1400 or visit: www.crisisaid.org