Crisis Aid to hold 2,000-family giveaway Saturday

IL: 2,974 deaths/ 68,232 cases; MO: 396 deaths/ 9,102 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

ST. LOUIS – One in five Americans is out of work due to the pandemic and area food pantries report a massive increase in need. This has gotten the attention of an international aid group that is based in St. Louis.

Pat Bradley, Co-founder of Crisis Aid International joined Fox 2 to discuss the driving force behind their food drive this Saturday.

Food Disturbituon
Saturday, May 9
12 PM – 3 PM
O’Fallon Park Recreation Center

For more information or to volunteer call (314) 487-1400 or visit: www.crisisaid.org

