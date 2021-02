ST. LOUIS – Your next box of chocolates can help pregnant women and their children find shelter and stability.

Haven of Grace helps families find housing and get resources. Now through February, Crown Candy Kitchen is selling the Havenly Hash box of chocolates. Proceeds will help Haven of Grace.

Learn more at https://havenofgracestl.org/ and https://crowncandykitchen.net/store/#!/Community-Outreach/c/74197003.