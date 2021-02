ST. LOUIS – Cupid’s Undie Run 2021 will raise money for kids with rare tumors while keeping runners safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers will have an in-person run and a virtual option. The event calls on runners to work out in the dead of winter and in less gear than they would wear in the summer.

The run raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Click here to learn how you can run toward warmth, even if you are running at home. at https://my.cupids.org/cur/city/StLouis​​​​​​​.