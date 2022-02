ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Lumière Place Casino is getting a new name and look. It will become "Horseshoe St. Louis" and the rebranding comes with new signs and building renovations. The casino complex opened along the St. Louis riverfront in 2007.

Lumière Place is part of the Caesars Entertainment group and they also own the Horse Shoe brand. They acquired the St. Louis casino in 2018. The renovations are expected to be done by spring 2022.