Current housing market problems stem back to 2008

ST. LOUIS – The average sale price for a single-family home in St. Louis City and St. Louis County has gone up 20 percent from May 2020 to May 2021.

The owner of Experience Realty Partners explained how the housing crisis of 2008 is making the COVID-19 pandemic housing shortage even worse.

Kathy Helbig-Strick points to several factors making it easier to sell your home but harder to find a new house.

She also empowered buyers with tips to navigate this pandemic housing market.

