‘Dan Abrams Live’ premieres on NewsNation tonight

ST. LOUIS – He’s a journalist, analyst, author, and most importantly, a dad. Now, Dan Abrams returns to TV with a new series on the NewsNation Network called “Dan Abrams Live.”

This is an independent-minded news analysis, a non-partisan approach that exposes hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle.

He is the CEO and founder of Abrams Media, chief legal affairs analyst for ABC News, and the host of “The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets The Law” on SIRIUS XM.

“Dan Abrams Live” premieres Monday night and airs nightly Monday through Friday at 7:00 p.m. central. Go to NewsNationNow.com for show developments.