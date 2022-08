ST. LOUIS – Ballet Ollin USA will dance its way into cultural education at the O’Fallon Missouri Latin Festival.

There will also be food and fashion at the event. Ballet Ollin showed us what makes Mexican dance unique on the world stage.

O’Fallon, MO Latin Festival

Sunday, September 18

308 Civic Park Drive

O’Fallon, MO 63366

https://www.facebook.com/OFallonLatinFestival