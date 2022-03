ST. LOUIS – The Danger Zone Band will help Cardinals Nation groove at the Opening Day Pep Rally. The band has the soundtrack for the party brought to you by FOX 2 / KPLR 11, Y98 and 102.5 KEZK. It all starts Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at Kiener Plaza in Downtown St. Louis.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction