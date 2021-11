ST. LOUIS - FOX File crews have spent the last several weeks on the roads, recording bad behavior by drivers. Research uncovered two roads where you could be at the most risk. The investigation began after viewers reported what they perceived to be increased anger on the road. An exclusive video was obtained of a woman pointing a gun at a passing driver.

No one knows the anger of drivers better than two Parkway South High School students. Jose Vazquez and Liya Conner watched two grown men, in their 70’s, become violent in their school parking lot.