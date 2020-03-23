Dealing with the stress of pregnancy during a pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Reporter Molly Rose is covering traffic reports from home. She's just one of many mothers to be in our area and across the country who have switched to working from home. Molly will be joining us for STL Mom's segments. She's going to be starting a new segment and she's here to tell us about it.

We know there are pregnant women all across the globe right now who are dealing with a lot of anxiety and stress from the CIVID-19 pandemic. That's why we thought it would be good to have a segment offering information on this topic.

One big change we've already seen is how hospitals are limiting visitors across the country. We're used to the grandparents and family members coming up to the hospital to meet the new baby, but this isn't the case right now.

Molly Rose spoke with one family who was impacted by this. Grandmother Shameem Coppotelli met her grandson Colt Allen remotely last week at Mercy. Mercy is just one hospital limiting access to its hospitals. Right now they are allowing one visitor for OB patients and two for neonatal and pediatric patients.

BJC says women giving birth are allowed two visitors at a time, but announced visitors under the age of 16 aren't allowed and that includes siblings. SSM Health also has new visitor restrictions in place. Each patient at adult hospitals is allowed one visitor and two visitors for pediatric or NICU patients.

Many families understand this is our new normal. It's all for the safety of mom, baby and hospital staff. Mom and baby Colt are healthy and happy now at home.