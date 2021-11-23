Deer hunters can help those in need through Share the Harvest program

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri firearms season for deer hunting ends Tuesday night one hour after sunset. Then archery season picks up again until January 15.

There’s a way deer hunters can help the hungry this season with Share the Harvest. Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation explained that deer hunters have benefitted from the favorable weather. Just under 90,000 deer were harvested statewide.

Hunters can choose to donate some of the deer meat to people in need.

