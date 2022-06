ST. LOUIS – Delmar Main Street will celebrate its Juneteenth Festival on Saturday.

Robert Stewart is one of the organizers. Stewart shows the music, food, and fun at the event to honor the Black slaves in Texas who learned about the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years after it was signed.

Juneteenth Festival

Delmar Main Street

Saturday, June 18

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. CDT

Near Delmar Boulevard & Union Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://delmarmainstreetstl.com/