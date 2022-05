EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Delta Omega Chapter will celebrate 75 years of community service.



Chapter President Amanda Brinson and Commemorative Dedication Chair Peggy Lewis LeCompte preview a bench dedication ceremony.

Commemorative Bench Dedication

Saturday, May 21

1 p.m. CDT

Jones-Hall Park

2920 Argonne Drive

East St. Louis, IL 62204

https://www.facebook.com/ddoaka