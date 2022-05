ST. LOUIS – The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. East St. Louis Alumnae Chapter are warming up for a history parade. They will celebrate their history and community service. Chapter President Pamela M. Weston and Heritage and Archives Committee Chair Pamela Fountain previewed the event.

Delta Sigma Theta Parade

Saturday, June 4

10 a.m. CDT

89th & State St.

East St. Louis, IL

https://www.dsteslac.org/