DEMIblue Natural Nails helps breast cancer survivor feel beautiful

ST. LOUIS – The owner of DEMIblue Natural Nails will help a breast-cancer survivor this week, the company was inspired by her own mother’s fight with the disease.

Michelle Robinson is the company CEO & Founder. One reason she founded DEMIblue was to give women a safe alternative to conventional nail polishes and preparations. Robinson’s mother Juliet is a breast-cancer survivor. The women talked about helping another warrior as she fights the disease.

Learn more at https://www.demibluenaturalnails.com.

