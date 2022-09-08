ST. LOUIS – DEMIBlue Natural Nails will kick off October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month early.

The nail-care line has clean and vegan ingredients to keep cancer warriors safe while looking good. In October, DEMIBlue will work with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine to roll out the Juliet Box of products.

First, you can get a chance to name the new nail colors.

DEMIBlue Name that Color!

Saturday, September 10

3 – 7 p.m. CDT

CIC St. Louis – CET

20 S. Sarah Street

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://www.demibluenaturalnails.com/