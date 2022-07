ST. LOUIS – Queen of Resilience will have the Resilient Throne Weekend online and in-person Friday through Sunday.

Founder and CEO Pamela Davis ran down the virtual schedule. Fitness instructor Markesha Howlett previewed the in-person Destress Fair & Field Day. Get the full schedule here.

Destress Fair & Field Day

Saturday, July 9

1 – 4 p.m. CDT

Bon Oak Park

10198 Doane Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63136