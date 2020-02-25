Diagnosed with Breast Cancer? Mercy Hospital introduces second opinion Breast Cancer Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hearing the words you have breast cancer can be the most devastating moment in a person's life and while your first instinct may be to start treatment immediately, there could be time to explore other options, like a second opinion.

Dr. Bethany Sleckman is the division chief of Hematology and Oncology at Mercy Hospital discusses why is it important to get more input from another source.

Doctors with Mercy`s Breast Cancer 2nd Opinion Program will see patients on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month, beginning Feb. 24, at Mercy`S Clayton/Clarkson location.

For more information click here or call 833-404-4729