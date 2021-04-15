Diamond Dive Empowerment Foundation will assist Velda Village Hills with food and more

ST. LOUIS – The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation will help the City of Velda Village Hills give away much-needed food and personal items during the Community Day.

Diamond Diva Executive Program Director Bran-Dee Jelks tells us what her agency does for women working to escape domestic violence. She also explains what support families can get at the Community Day on Thursday, April 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. She also tells us about the COVID-19 safety measures that are in place to keep every family healthy.

Velda Village Hills City Hall

3501 Avondale Ave.

Velda Village Hills, MO 63121

https://www.2def.org/

​​​​​​​https://veldavillagehills.us/