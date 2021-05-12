Digital Heart Walk raises money for research

ST. LOUIS – Moving is medicine!

Whenever we talk about good heart health, we always highlight the importance of staying physically active. Of course, the pandemic has forced some organizations to alter their events and that includes the American Heart Association’s Metro Heart Walk.

The Heart Walk director Beth Oseroff has the details on this digital experience.

Thursday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. people can pick up their heart walk packets at the McCarthy Building Group on Manchester Road.

