ST. LOUIS – In What You Are Doing About It, you can dip a toe into vegan cuisine.

The STL Veg Fest will have activities, several local plant-based restaurants, and a cookoff with local chefs.

STL Veg Fest

Sunday, August 28

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

Forest Park

World’s Fair Pavillion

1904 Concourse Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.stlouisvegfest.org/