ST. LOUIS - Media and technology executive John Launius spent the past ten years of his life researching Charles Parsons. Parsons is one of St. Louis's and the nation's most influential yet little-known figures.

Launius along with Molly Kodner from the Missouri Historical Society joined Fox 2 to discuss " The Life And Times of Missouri's Charles Parsons" book launch event on February 27 at Subterranean Books.

The Life And Times Of Missouri's Charles Parsons

Book Launch Event

7:00PM February 26th

Subterranean Books

