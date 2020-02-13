The Life and Times of Missouri's Charles Parsons

ST. LOUIS - Media and technology executive John Launius spent the past ten years of his life researching Charles Parsons.  Parsons is one of St. Louis's and the nation's most influential yet little-known figures.

Launius along with Molly Kodner from the Missouri Historical Society joined Fox 2 to discuss " The Life And Times of Missouri's Charles Parsons"  book launch event on February 27 at Subterranean Books.

 

The Life And Times Of Missouri's Charles Parsons
Book Launch Event
7:00PM February 26th
Subterranean Books

 

