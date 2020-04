Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Do you have a will? Scott Garcia from Premier Estate and Income Planning talks about the importance of these documents. 78% of all millennials (ages 18-36) and 64% of all Generation Xer's (age 37-52) do not have a will. This is most cases could guaranty that family the agonizing probate process. Many seniors do not have the proper documents either.

