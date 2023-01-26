ST. LOUIS – A documentary that will be shown soon will use all five senses to teach about Missouri’s German roots.

The publishers of Missouri Life Magazine will screen Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage. The John B. Busch Brewery will host the screening, and Wurst Haus will have traditional German food and beers. There will also be music from a zither, which resembles three guitars being played at once.



Missouri Life: Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage

Documentary Screening

Thursday, February 23

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

John B. Busch Brewery

108 Busch Ave.

Washington, MO 63090