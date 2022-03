ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call a slumber party for dogs? It’s a slumber “paw tee.” 17 local pet welfare organizations are joining forces to raise funds and awareness of shelter pet adoption.

The Slumber Pawty began at Gateway Pet Guardians in 2017 as an effort to help long-term resident pets at the shelter find homes, and it ended up raising money and awareness for the overall cause of pet welfare.

More information: Gatewaypets.org