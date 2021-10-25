Dogs and first responders calendar helps Stray Rescue and BackStoppers

ST. LOUIS – It’s the time of year to start thinking about holiday gifts, and something that everyone could use is a calendar. Everyone needs to know what day it is, right?

Stray Rescue’s “Rescue Me” calendar features local first responders as well as rescue dogs. All of the proceeds go to two great causes. St. Louis Hero Network teamed up with Stray Rescue to create the calendar and the proceeds go to The BackStoppers and Stray Rescue St. Louis.

Captain Garon Mosby, the public information officer for the St. Louis Fire Department along with the puppy Navy Pier from Stray Rescue explained how the proceeds from the calendar help out great causes out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Click here to purchase your Rescue Me calendar.