ST. LOUIS – Stay at home orders are putting some people in harm’s way; because they are sheltering with their abuser. Those who work with domestic abuse survivors say there’s been a dramatic increase in domestic abuse hotlines.

Caroline Hammond a St. Louis native, an abuse survivor, and an advocate for abuse victims joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss Safe in Harms Way, her creation of a national registry of domestic violence offenders.

For more information click here: