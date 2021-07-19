Donations to Ballwin’s Wildlife Rescue Center will be matched this month

ST. LOUIS – The Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin has been keeping busy lately. In fact, there are currently 300 animals currently in the center. They’re sick, orphaned, injured, and all being nursed back to health.

The Wildlife Rescue Center’s goal is to rehab them and get them back to the wild, but they need your help. Director of the wildlife Rescue Center Kim Rutledge explained how the public can help out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The center doesn’t receive any tax revenue. They rely mainly on donations. So now some of their donors are matching donations up to $10,000. People can make a donation on mowildlife.org or call 636-394-1880.

Click here to learn more.