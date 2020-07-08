Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,046 deaths/ 25,204 cases IL: 7,099 deaths/ 149,432 cases.
Officer-involved incident under investigation following police chase in North St. Louis County
Don’t delay your annual mammogram screening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A delay in cancer screenings because of the pandemic is expected to lead to more deaths. Dr. Paul Oberle explains why you should not skip your annual mammogram screening.

