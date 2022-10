ST. LOUIS – Doorways will continue celebrating a new facility in North St. Louis with their upcoming trivia night.

The agency helps those living with HIV/AIDS fight homelessness. On Wednesday, October 19, organizers cut the ribbon on a new facility in an underserved neighborhood. A new statue by world-renowned artist Kehinde Wiley stands outside.

BYOBoo Trivia

Saturday, October 22

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CDT

Glaziers Union Hall

5916 Wilson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3CVxlou