Dos and Donts of keeping pets safe during the holidays

ST. LOUIS – The holidays are the most dangerous time of year for pets. While we’re celebrating, cats and dogs can experience fear, anxiety, and stress.

From now through the new year, pet owners should be mindful of changes in the environment.

Extra people inside the home, decorations, and party foods can turn a fun event into a failure, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Marks joined us live from Chicago to explain the dos and dont’s of helping pets during the holidays.

