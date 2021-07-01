Dr. Garza deploys to Kuwait with the Army Reserves soon

ST. LOUIS – For the past 14 months, Dr. Alex Garza has been front and center in the fight against COVID in the St. Louis region as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force commander. Now Dr. Garza is stepping away from that arena to serve as an Army Reservist in Kuwait.

Garza talked about the pandemic and what is next for him out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

He was supposed to be deployed to Kuwait in April, but that got delayed. His four-month deployment begins in early July. When he does get there he will be working in the emergency department at Camp Arifjan which is the main logistics base. Here at home, he is an emergency physician when he is not acting as the commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. He said he will be taking care of soldiers and contractors in the area.

Garza said the pandemic is not over, and his responsibilities will be divvied up among the other members of the task force while he is gone.

Garza said the “political edge” that the pandemic brought with it was “discouraging because the thing you’re trying to do is help the most amount of people, and it’s unfortunate that it took that sort of tone.”

He says the best way to deal with the delta variant is for people to get vaccinated.

Click here for more information on the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.