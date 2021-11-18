Dr. Garza is returning to the region’s Pandemic Task Force

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – He was the face of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force briefings and led it until July. Then, as a colonel with more than 20 years of service in the US Army Reserves, he was deployed to Kuwait.

Dr. Alex Garza is the Chief Community Health Officer at SSM Health and he’s back. He joins us to talk about his return and what’s next. We asked him if the region is on the right path.

“More and more people are getting vaccinated. That’s really the key to coming to the end of the pandemic. The more people we can get vaccinated the quicker that we’re going to end it,” said Dr. Garza.

We’re going into to Holidays and people will gather again. Do think we should be concerned about another surge?

“We could have upticks from gatherings from the holidays. They will probably not be as dramatic as we’ve seen in the past because we have so many people that are are vaccinated,” said Dr. Garza.

Dr. Garza says that he will be working with the Pandemic Task Force again.