Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - NY Times Best Selling author Dr. Ian Smith is helping countless of people better their lives with better eating choices, better fitness choices, and better health.

He joined Fox 2 to discuss keeping those new years resolutions and staying fit without going to the gym. For more information visit: www.doctoriansmith.com

Featured Items

Agogie Resistance Pants www.Agogie.com