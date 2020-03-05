Dream job alert: New York City searching for ‘Explorer in Chief’ to live rent-free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — New York City is offering a summer dream job. The city is looking for an Explorer in Chief to live rent-free in Manhattan. The only thing needed is to document your adventures.

For three months the urban explorer will be paid for capturing once-in-a-lifetime experiences. A nation-wide contest will determine the winner.

Ideal applicants will have a nose for hidden gems, and the ability to truly get inside a place, its people and attractions. Someone who is charismatic and comfortable as the center of attention but who knows that the location is, ultimately, the star. To land this dream job, applicants must submit a video, of 60 seconds or less, between March 2, 2020 and March 15, 2020, at 11:59 pm.

For more information visit downtownny.com.