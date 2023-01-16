ST. LOUIS – Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities.

The SHADES Project stands for Supporting the Health, Arts, Diversity, Education, and Safe Spaces of Queer and Trans people of color and the folk who love them. That group along with Queer Afro-Latin Dance (QAL) will celebrate ballroom culture at Handlebar in The Grove. The celebration is only for neighbors and allies 21 and older.

Dreamland Ballroom Experience

Presented by Queer Afro-Latin Dance and SHADES Project

Thursday, January 26

10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. CST

Handlebar

4127 Manchester Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://thejukeboxxx.wordpress.com/dreamland/